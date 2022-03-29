Midlothian family to open new winery and brewery in Louisa

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ten years ago, Joe and Barbara Evers bought 5 acres of land off of U.S. Route 33 in Louisa County about 45 miles west of downtown Richmond. The Evers, who live in Midlothian, said their initial plans weren’t to build on it. But after getting some soil samples done, he decided to take his longtime hobby of wine collecting to another level by seeing if he could successfully cultivate the land. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.