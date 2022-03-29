Watch
Midlothian family to open new winery and brewery in Louisa

Joe Evers
Ryan and Joe Evers stand in front of Everleigh Vineyards and Brewing Co.’s future tasting room, which will span three stories.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Ten years ago, Joe and Barbara Evers bought 5 acres of land off of U.S. Route 33 in Louisa County about 45 miles west of downtown Richmond. The Evers, who live in Midlothian, said their initial plans weren’t to build on it. But after getting some soil samples done, he decided to take his longtime hobby of wine collecting to another level by seeing if he could successfully cultivate the land. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

