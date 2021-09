SHORT PUMP, Va. -- With Cracker Barrel as its backer, an expanding Tennessee-based chain of breakfast restaurants has set its sights on Short Pump for its entrance into Virginia. Maple Street Biscuit Co. recently leased a 3,400-square-foot space at 11629 W. Broad St., in the Promenade Shops across from Short Pump Town Center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Bobo Catoe talks movies, music, and his award-winning food at Alewife.