Iconic Richmond restaurant Mamma Zu’s building sold
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jun 22, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The former home of an acclaimed Oregon Hill restaurant has changed hands. Mamma Zu’s old building at 501 S. Pine St. sold last week for $900,000, city property records show. The Italian restaurant had operated in the 1,600-square-foot space from 1994 until its closure last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
