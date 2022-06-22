Iconic Richmond restaurant Mamma Zu’s building sold

RICHMOND, Va. -- The former home of an acclaimed Oregon Hill restaurant has changed hands. Mamma Zu’s old building at 501 S. Pine St. sold last week for $900,000, city property records show. The Italian restaurant had operated in the 1,600-square-foot space from 1994 until its closure last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

