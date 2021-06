RICHMOND, Va. -- In lieu of lamenting the loss of his favorite downtown steakhouse, Ashley Barnes decided to open one of his own. Barnes is preparing to open Main Street Steakhouse at 1112 E. Main St., a space most recently occupied by Slyderz Bar & Grill. Click here to read about Main Street Steakhouse in Richmond.

Learn about The Lilly Pad, Richmond's hottest waterfront restaurant