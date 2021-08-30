Libby Lewis is on a mission to produce Virginia's best beef

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond native Libby Lewis left the familiar confines of office and city life for the family's Shenandoah Valley farm. But don't call her a cow farmer.

"Maybe a steward of the land," Lewis said when asked about her new job title. "Someone dedicating their life now to bringing healthy meat to families in Virginia."

As the CEO of Lewis Cattle Company, her mission is to get high-quality beef onto kitchen tables across Virginia.

"I decided about a year and a half ago that I was super frustrated with the food industry and the quality of the meat that you can find in grocery stores and knew that we could do it better," she said.

To accomplish her mission, Lewis had to first convince her husband to let her change the way their family farm did business.

"His first thing was, 'no, you're going to get tired of it. You're going to do this for a month, and then you're going to quit because you're not going to like the farming aspect of it,'" she recalled. "After about six weeks, I came to him and I had found a refrigerated truck. I had it wrapped in our logo. And here we are 16 - 17 months later, and I'm diving deeper and deeper into it. So he's stunned."

Lewis Cattle Company is now offering its ribs, beef, and steaks for home delivery. To learn more about Lewis Cattle Company, click here.