Richmond restaurant owners buy Lady N’awlins building

RICHMOND, Va. -- An idle Fan restaurant space is set to get new life thanks to a crew from Carytown. Last week, the owners of New York Deli, Demetrios Tsiptsis, Rodion Tsiptsis and David Zemlan, bought the former Lady N’awlins Cajun Café building at 2329 W. Main St. for $840,000. In lieu of taking over the space themselves, the owners are planning to hand the keys to Jacque Branch and Rickee Jones, a pair of Deli employees who will open their own restaurant there. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.