Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Richmond restaurant owners buy Lady N’awlins building

An idle Fan restaurant space in Richmond, Virginia is set to get new life thanks to a crew from Carytown.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 09:23:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An idle Fan restaurant space is set to get new life thanks to a crew from Carytown. Last week, the owners of New York Deli, Demetrios Tsiptsis, Rodion Tsiptsis and David Zemlan, bought the former Lady N’awlins Cajun Café building at 2329 W. Main St. for $840,000. In lieu of taking over the space themselves, the owners are planning to hand the keys to Jacque Branch and Rickee Jones, a pair of Deli employees who will open their own restaurant there. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.