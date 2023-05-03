Dynamic mother-daughter duo competes on TV cooking series

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Glen Allen woman and her mother will compete on the Fox reality television cooking series Crime Scene Kitchen, whose new season debuts May 22. Kristy Gardner, 34, of Glen Allen, and her mother, Tarsha Joyner, of Lynchburg, will compete with other bakers in an attempt to go head-to-head against some classically-trained teams. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.