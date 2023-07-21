Watch Now
Kilwins is coming to Chesterfield

Kilwins and The Lake
<i>Flatwater Cos.</i><br/>
The Lake, a mixed-use development planned by Flatwater Cos., is expected to include a surf pool and recreational lake as well as more than 1,000 residential units.<br/>
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 09:20:45-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Kilwins is scooping up a second serving of the local ice cream scene. The confection chain has signed a lease for a 1,200-square-foot space to be built near Route 288 and Genito Road, east of Brandermill. It’ll be Kilwins’ second location in the region after its Carytown spot, which opened in 2018. The sweets shop’s location looks to be part of The Lake, a massive mixed-use development planned at 288 and Genito Road.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

