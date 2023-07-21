Kilwins is coming to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Kilwins is scooping up a second serving of the local ice cream scene. The confection chain has signed a lease for a 1,200-square-foot space to be built near Route 288 and Genito Road, east of Brandermill. It’ll be Kilwins’ second location in the region after its Carytown spot, which opened in 2018. The sweets shop’s location looks to be part of The Lake, a massive mixed-use development planned at 288 and Genito Road.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.