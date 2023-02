RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond storefront that recently served IPAs and lagers soon will be pouring something never before seen on Richmond taps. KavaClub, which will serve kava, a relaxing drink made from the root of a type of pepper plant found in Polynesia and other Pacific Islands, is preparing to open in Canon & Draw Brewing Co.’s former space at 1529 W. Main St. in the Fan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.