RICHMOND, Va. -- A kava kerfuffle between the state government and a new specialty bar in the Fan is taking a litigious turn. KavaClub, which aims to sell the trendy drink kava from the former Canon & Draw Brewing Co. space at 1529 W. Main St., is in a dispute with the Virginia Department of Health after the agency denied the business’s operating permit application and has prevented it from opening.

