Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Juan Carrillo to open Juan’s Cantina and Rooftop in Richmond

items.[0].image.alt
Juan’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina
Juan Carrillo and Neal Patel toast after finalizing the deal that gave Carrillo a majority stake in Sonora Rooftop & Sports Bar.
Juan Carrillo.jpg
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 11:56:12-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the Arts District’s newer restaurants is getting a new identity and makeover as a prolific restaurateur enters the Richmond region. Juan Carrillo has bought a majority stake in Sonora Rooftop & Sports Bar at 11 W. Broad St. and is converting it into Juan’s Cantina and Rooftop, a similar concept to four other restaurants he owns throughout Hampton Roads. Click here to continue reading about Juan’s Cantina and Rooftop on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.