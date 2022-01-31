Juan Carrillo to open Juan’s Cantina and Rooftop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the Arts District’s newer restaurants is getting a new identity and makeover as a prolific restaurateur enters the Richmond region. Juan Carrillo has bought a majority stake in Sonora Rooftop & Sports Bar at 11 W. Broad St. and is converting it into Juan’s Cantina and Rooftop, a similar concept to four other restaurants he owns throughout Hampton Roads. Click here to continue reading about Juan’s Cantina and Rooftop on Richmond BizSense.

