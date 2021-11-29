Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is opening in Richmond

items.[0].image.alt
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.png
Posted at 6:52 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 06:52:05-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a finish line in sight for construction at Carytown Exchange, another national retailer has signed on at the new Publix-anchored retail development. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, an Ohio-based ice cream company, signed a lease earlier this month on a roughly 1,300-square-foot space within the upcoming building at the corner of South Nansemond and West Cary streets. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to Eat It, Virginia for timely Richmond restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.