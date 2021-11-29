Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a finish line in sight for construction at Carytown Exchange, another national retailer has signed on at the new Publix-anchored retail development. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, an Ohio-based ice cream company, signed a lease earlier this month on a roughly 1,300-square-foot space within the upcoming building at the corner of South Nansemond and West Cary streets. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

