Javontae Jones to open The Riviere on Broad Street

Mike Platania
Restaurateur Javontae Jones said the building at 506 W. Broad St. needed a lot of work to get ready for The Riviere’s opening.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 23, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The storefront at 506 W. Broad St. has seen restaurants with Filipino, Japanese, Tex-Mex, and new American cuisine come and go over the years. Now, after 12 months of dormancy, the table’s being set for a new venture in the space.

In July, Javontae Jones is planning to open The Riviere, a bar and restaurant concept in the spot previously home to Yaki, Boka Tavern, Belvidere at Broad and, most recently, Tiny Victory. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

