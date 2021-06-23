Javontae Jones to open The Riviere on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- The storefront at 506 W. Broad St. has seen restaurants with Filipino, Japanese, Tex-Mex, and new American cuisine come and go over the years. Now, after 12 months of dormancy, the table’s being set for a new venture in the space.

In July, Javontae Jones is planning to open The Riviere, a bar and restaurant concept in the spot previously home to Yaki, Boka Tavern, Belvidere at Broad and, most recently, Tiny Victory. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.