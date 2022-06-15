Watch
James River Distillery to close in Richmond

The James River Distillery will be closing down at the end of June.
RICHMOND, Va. -- About a year after selling its building to VCU as part of the university’s athletics village assemblage, a local distillery has announced it will cease operations. James River Distillery said last week it will be closing at the end of June, marking the end of a nine-year run for the business at 2700 Hardy St. The distillery posted the news to its website last week, thanking its fans and customers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

