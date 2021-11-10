Island Shrimp Co. to open along the James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- Island Shrimp Co. is opening along the James River. HOUSEpitality Family plans to open a Island Shrimp Co. location at Rocketts Landing, next to the company's Boathouse restaurant.

Jack Jacobs Conch Republic in Rocketts Landing

“We’re looking forward to adding another HOUSEpitality Family concept at Rocketts Landing, an area that has been special to us since we opened The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing in 2009,” Kevin Healy, owner of HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group, said. “At the time, The Boathouse was the first restaurant to utilize the riverfront location along the James and our whole team is excited that the second location of Island Shrimp Co. will be right on the water.”

Island Shrimp Co.

When it opens in 2022, the new Island Shrimp Co. will be the second area location.

The original Island Shrimp Co. opened at Chesterfield Towne Center in 2019.

Over the summer, HOUSEpitality Family announced it bought the Conch Republic restaurant space which will become the new Island Shrimp Co.

Island Shrimp Co. is hiring for a number of positions at the restaurant.

In addition to Island Shrimp Co. and YThe Boathouse, HOUSEpitality Family also operates Casa Del Barco.