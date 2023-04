MECHANICSVILLE, Va. Expansion is still on the menu for Ibo Pinar, who has scooped up a local Greek eatery less than a year after he opened a new outpost of his Bell Greek restaurant. Last month Pinar bought Mechanicsville’s More Than Greek from Denise Katz. More Than Greek will maintain its name and menu of sandwiches, pastas, and desserts under Pinar’s ownership. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews