How hard seltzer could save this Richmond gelato shop
Richmond BizSense
The former Stoplight Gelato Cafe has been closed since the pandemic hit. The owners plan to reopen if they can share expenses with the Richmond Seltzer Co.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:59:33-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond gelato maker’s plan to share its Jackson Ward storefront with a new hard seltzer brewer got a greenlight from the city on Monday. Stoplight Gelato Cafe at 405 Brook Road got a recommendation from the Richmond Planning Commission to allow Richmond Seltzer Co. to install a small-batch brewing operation in its shop. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
