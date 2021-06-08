How hard seltzer could save this Richmond gelato shop

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond gelato maker’s plan to share its Jackson Ward storefront with a new hard seltzer brewer got a greenlight from the city on Monday. Stoplight Gelato Cafe at 405 Brook Road got a recommendation from the Richmond Planning Commission to allow Richmond Seltzer Co. to install a small-batch brewing operation in its shop. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

