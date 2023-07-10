Goth bakery, with a ghost story, opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Church Hill is set to get another bakery and sweets shop – one with a gothic twist. Honey Baked Bee will move into the old Anthony’s on the Hill space at 2824 E. Broad St. later this summer. Bakery owner Shannon Connolly got the keys to her new 1,200-square-foot space about a week ago. With some minor touches — a few new walls and some painting — she’s targeting a Sept. 1 opening. Connolly was born on Halloween, which she said inspired her to infuse a darker, spooky aesthetic into her new business while remaining kid-friendly.

