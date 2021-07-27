Holy Mackerel brewery now open in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- After breathing new life into an old riverfront restaurant space, a brewery hailing from the Sunshine State has opened a local taproom. Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers is now operating at 700 Jordan Point Road in Hopewell. Overlooking the James River, the building had been home to Dockside Restaurant for 30 years until its closure in late 2019. Holy Mackerel, whose flagship taproom is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, promptly snapped up the space. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

