Have you heard? Regency is getting a drive-thru Sheetz
Jack Jacobs
A building that was once home to a Tire America by Sears sits on the property that Sheetz is planning to use for a new convenience store.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 09:21:51-05
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Convenience store chain Sheetz is laying the groundwork for a new location at Regency amid the mall’s ongoing redevelopment. The company has filed plans with Henrico County for a 6,000-square-foot store with gas pumps at the corner of Quioccasin Road and Starling Drive. The plans also include a drive-thru. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
