Have you heard? Regency is getting a drive-thru Sheetz

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Convenience store chain Sheetz is laying the groundwork for a new location at Regency amid the mall’s ongoing redevelopment. The company has filed plans with Henrico County for a 6,000-square-foot store with gas pumps at the corner of Quioccasin Road and Starling Drive. The plans also include a drive-thru. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

