TBT El Gallo, Greek on Cary to open in Hatch Local food hall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some familiar names in Richmond dining are heading to the Southside as Manchester’s food hall welcomes in a round of new tenants. TBT El Gallo and Greek on Cary are preparing to open in the Hatch Local food hall at 400 Hull St. The taqueria and Mediterranean spots are replacing previous Hatch residents Odyssey Fish and Sincero, respectively.

Hatch Local is an offshoot of Hatch Kitchen, a food-and-beverage incubator that started as a shared commercial kitchen in Clopton Siteworks in South Richmond in 2018.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.