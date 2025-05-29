Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Beet Box juice bar land at the Richmond airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A slate of new dining options is due to arrive at Richmond International Airport later this year, including outposts from two local brands. This week the Capital Region Airport Commission voted to approve deals for four new concession operators: a bar from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a Wolfgang Puck Bar & Bites restaurant, and two concepts from local juice bar The Beet Box. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.