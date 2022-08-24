Watch Now
Greenswell Growers wants to expand in Goochland County

Greenswell Growers, which operates an indoor farming facility at West Creek Business Park, wants to build two more greenhouses on its 30-acre property.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Aug 24, 2022
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Goochland-based greenhouse hopes to kick off an expansion of its facilities around this time next year. Greenswell Growers, which operates an indoor farming facility at West Creek Business Park, wants to build two more greenhouses on its 30-acre property. It plans to break ground on the expansion no earlier than July 2023, co-founder Chuck Metzgar said in an interview this week. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

