Graham’s Ice Cream to open Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The operators of a Mechanicsville coffee shop have something sweet in store a couple doors down. Brothers Micah and Jett Odle are opening Graham’s Ice Cream at 7038 Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Mechanicsville High School, in late July. Click here to continuing reading on Richmond BizSense.

Learn about The Lilly Pad, Richmond's hottest waterfront restaurant