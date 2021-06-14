Graham’s Ice Cream to open Mechanicsville
Jack Jacobs
The owners of Little Bean Coffee Co. in Mechanicsville have plans to open Graham’s Ice Cream a couple doors away at 7038 Mechanicsville Turnpike this summer.
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The operators of a Mechanicsville coffee shop have something sweet in store a couple doors down. Brothers Micah and Jett Odle are opening Graham’s Ice Cream at 7038 Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Mechanicsville High School, in late July. Click here to continuing reading on Richmond BizSense.
