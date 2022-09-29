Goatocado to open new Forest Hill spot
The fast-casual eatery is planning to open an outpost in the strip center at 1205 Westover Hills Blvd., while keeping its existing West Main Street location in the Fan.
RICHMOND, Va. -- For its second location in the city, restaurant Goatocado is heading south across the river where it’ll set up next to a new fishing shop. The fast-casual eatery is planning to open an outpost in the strip center at 1205 Westover Hills Blvd., while keeping its existing West Main Street location in the Fan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
