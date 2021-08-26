Go Bird to serve fried chicken tenders in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jeff Nicklas and Mark Sweeney have been in the restaurant business for over 60 years, working as franchisees for Shoney’s, Captain D’s and Sonic. They have 30 locations between the three chains throughout Central and Eastern Virginia. In 2019, they launched a restaurant concept of their own called Go Bird. Offering fried chicken tenders in the form of baskets and sandwiches, Nicklas said Go Bird has done well in its initial market of Portsmouth. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

