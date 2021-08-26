Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Go Bird to serve fried chicken tenders in Richmond

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Platania
Go Bird is taking over a former Dunkin’ space on Forest Hill Avenue near the Shops at Stratford Hills.
Go Bird.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 08:42:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jeff Nicklas and Mark Sweeney have been in the restaurant business for over 60 years, working as franchisees for Shoney’s, Captain D’s and Sonic. They have 30 locations between the three chains throughout Central and Eastern Virginia. In 2019, they launched a restaurant concept of their own called Go Bird. Offering fried chicken tenders in the form of baskets and sandwiches, Nicklas said Go Bird has done well in its initial market of Portsmouth. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Chef Ida Mamusu wants to heal you with her food

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.