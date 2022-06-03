Get Tight Lounge to feature beer and barbecue in Richmond
Drew Schlegel and Randy O’Dell are preparing to open Get Tight Lounge at 1104 W. Main St. near VCU.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With mezcal on tap, an outdoor stage out back and a style of barbecue not easily found in Richmond, a pair of local restaurateurs are looking to bring new life to the former Roxy Cafe space in the Fan. Randy O’Dell and Drew Schlegel are preparing to open Get Tight Lounge at 1104 W. Main St. near VCU. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense
