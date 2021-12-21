Gelati Celesti double dips in Short Pump
Gelati Celesti, fresh off a new location in Virginia Beach and with a double-size Short Pump store in the works, has plans to expand in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:51 AM, Dec 21, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Gelati Celesti has scooped up some extra space in Short Pump, while plotting an aggressive expansion plan elsewhere in Virginia. The local ice cream chain is in the process of doubling the size of its shop at 11805 W. Broad St. by taking over the neighboring storefront. Click here to continue reading on Richmond Bizsense.
