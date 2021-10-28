Funktastic Meads & Urban Winery to open in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Something sweet is brewing in Chesterfield County. Funktastic Meads & Urban Winery is preparing to open at 1212 Alverser Plaza in Midlothian. It’ll be the first meadery in Chesterfield and third in the Richmond region, joining Black Heath Meadery in Scott’s Addition and Hopewell’s Haley’s Honey Meadery. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.