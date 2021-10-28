Watch
Funktastic Meads & Urban Winery to open in Midlothian

Funktastic Meads & Urban Winery
Mead will be available by the glass, flight and bottle when Funktastic Meads & Urban Winery opens.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 09:29:53-04

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Something sweet is brewing in Chesterfield County. Funktastic Meads & Urban Winery is preparing to open at 1212 Alverser Plaza in Midlothian. It’ll be the first meadery in Chesterfield and third in the Richmond region, joining Black Heath Meadery in Scott’s Addition and Hopewell’s Haley’s Honey Meadery. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

