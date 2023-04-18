Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Triple Crossing to serve up housing near Richmond brewery

TripleXing1.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Patrick Sullivan, left, with Triple Crossing co-owner Scott Jones outside the brewery’s Fulton facility.
TripleXing1.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 08:53:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. — When the guys behind Triple Crossing Beer bought the warehouse that’s now their Fulton brewery, they didn’t give much thought to the roughly 2 acres of undeveloped land that came with the site, co-owner Scott Jones said. Seven years later, he and co-founders Adam Worcester and Jeremy Wirtes are teaming up with a group of local real estate agents to develop that uphill land with 20 modern-design, “chalet-style” townhomes. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.