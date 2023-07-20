Short Pump cupcake shop Frostings to change owners, locations
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 06:24:40-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Restaurateur couple Mike Lindsey and Kim Love-Lindsey are continuing to grow their portfolio with a pair of deals in Short Pump and downtown. Their Lindsey Food Group is preparing to purchase Frostings Bake Shop in Short Pump for an undisclosed amount. Founded by Matt Fraker, Frostings has operated at 11331 W. Broad St., in the Trader Joe’s-anchored Short Pump Station shopping center, since 2008.
