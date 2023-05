SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Left vacant for nearly four years, a restaurant building in Short Pump is set to be revived with a new-to-market tenant. Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is preparing to open at 11221 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village. It’s taking over a space that has sat dormant since the closure of Kona Grill in 2019. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews