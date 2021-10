RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Marriott has ditched its longtime sports bar to make a play for a bigger piece of the downtown dining scene. Fall Line Kitchen & Bar opened last month within the hotel at 500 E. Broad St. The new restaurant, which replaced T. Miller’s Sports Bar & Grill, serves a menu based around Southern fare, steaks and seafood. Dinner entrees run from $16 to $35. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

