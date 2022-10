RICHMOND, Va. -- A first-time eatery owner Lily Fasil has brewed up a taste of her homeland in Jackson Ward. Buna Kurs, a cafe serving Ethiopian coffee and breakfast foods, opened last week at 402 1/2 N. Second St., where it has taken over the space formerly occupied by Saadia’s JuiceBox and Yoga Bar. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.