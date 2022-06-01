Richmond-based vending machine startup ELYA plans to unplug operations

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond startup that operates high-end vending machines has decided to call it quits in the face of rising food prices and other factors. ELYA (which stands for Eat Like Your Ancestors) is in the process of winding down its operations and plans to shutter entirely by late June. Owner Danny Sterling said Tuesday he will begin to remove the company’s refrigerated vending machines from their locations around town this week. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.