ELYA packs nourishing bowls in fridges around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Richmond's newest food brands came to life after a dark period for Danny Sterling. It was 2016 and the chef was shocked to learn he had cancer. The surgeries and recovery that followed (along with the support of his wife) convinced Danny to take better care of himself by making better food choices.

"It doesn't hurt to look at holistic health and see how food can play a role in that. And it's changed my life dramatically," Sterling said. "I feel better. There's been a lot of just a lot of benefit that's come from really focusing on what I'm putting in my body."With that in mind, Sterling started ELYA after he moved to Richmond.

ELYA, which stands for Eat Life Your Ancestors, provides meals-to-go placed in refrigerators around Richmond.

While popular menu items include a beef burrito bowl and chicken, bacon, ranch bowl, Sterling said ELYA offers diners a healthy, convenient alternative to fast food. "The way that we look at [healthy food] is to make sure it comes from a good quality source," he said touting food purveyors such as Joyce Farms for chicken and Autumn Olive Farms for bacon. "We're here to support you, whatever your health journey is."

ELYA meals are available to the public at 3121 W Leigh St. in Scott's Addition and 7 E 3rd St. in Manchester.