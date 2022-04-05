ELYA alters vending machine plan amid health department spat
Jack Jacobs
ELYA recently set up one of its refrigerated vending machines in Scott’s Addition outside of Alton Lane’s office on West Leigh Street.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 09:10:45-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- ELYA wanted you to eat like your ancestors by buying its in-house meals from its high-end vending machines. But the year-old local startup ran into an obstacle those ancestors didn’t have to contend with: the state health department. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.
