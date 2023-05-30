Watch Now
Hot dog, ice cream shop opens on Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Ellie’s took over a space that was left vacant by Suzy Sno.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest addition to Arthur Ashe Boulevard’s dining scene marks a career change for Brandon Lewis, who has traded mortgages and spreadsheets for ice cream scoops and hot dog buns. The 25-year veteran of the residential lending industry recently opened Ellie’s Hot Dogs & Ice Cream at 3312 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., a walk-up spot that previously was home to ice cream stand Sweet 95 and most recently shaved ice shop Suzy Sno. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

