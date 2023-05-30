Hot dog, ice cream shop opens on Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest addition to Arthur Ashe Boulevard’s dining scene marks a career change for Brandon Lewis, who has traded mortgages and spreadsheets for ice cream scoops and hot dog buns. The 25-year veteran of the residential lending industry recently opened Ellie’s Hot Dogs & Ice Cream at 3312 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., a walk-up spot that previously was home to ice cream stand Sweet 95 and most recently shaved ice shop Suzy Sno. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews