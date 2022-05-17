Why Elizabeth Redford says Tablespoons Bakery provides Richmond with so much more than cookies

RICHMOND, Va. — Elizabeth Redford co-founded Tablespoons Bakery as a way to provide jobs and on-the-job training to adults living with disabilities.

"We are a part of a larger nonprofit, the Next Move Program, and what we seek to do each day is to combat the 70% unemployment rate for young adults with developmental disabilities here in Virginia," Redford said. "Young adults come here, they do training with us on-site, and then we also have them work in different departments within the bakery, everything from packaging, to marketing, to working in the kitchen, to also doing sales at our main sales counter."

On Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to Noon, Scott and Robey will be working at Tablespoons Bakery as part of an effort to help raise money for the Richmond nonprofit.

Tablespoons Bakery is located at 1707 Westover Hills Blvd, Richmond, VA 23225.