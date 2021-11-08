Watch
Eggspectation at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond files for bankruptcy; remains open

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 7:32 AM, Nov 08, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A relatively recent arrival to Stony Point Fashion Park has ducked into bankruptcy court as it seeks to resolve a dispute while keeping its doors open. The local franchise of Eggspectation, a Maryland-based breakfast chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week, a little more than a year after it opened at the South Richmond mall. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

