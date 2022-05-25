Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

EAT Restaurant Partners to open Richmond food hall in Scott's Addition

Scott’s Addition food hall.jpg
Mike Platania
At 17,000 square feet, the Scott’s Addition food hall will be nearly twice the size of Hatch Local in Manchester.
Scott’s Addition food hall.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 11:42:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a new food hall open in Manchester and another in the works in a redeveloped Henrico mall, the trend will soon make its way to Scott’s Addition thanks to one of Richmond’s most prolific restaurant groups. EAT Restaurant Partners, owner of more than a dozen local eateries such as Fat Dragon and Red Salt Chophouse, spent $3 million last week to purchase the Hutcheson & Co. building at 3013 W. Leigh St., which it is planning to convert into the neighborhood’s first food hall. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.