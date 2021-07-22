Duke’s Mayo launches 'Hot Tomato Summer' to help Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pairing its marketing clout with another regional food staple, a hometown mayonnaise brand is looking to drive traffic to Richmond-area restaurants as they continue to emerge from the pandemic slowdown and return to in-person service. Duke’s Mayo, owned by Sauer Brands, this week launched its first “Hot Tomato Summer,” a week-long event highlighting Richmond restaurants and focusing on how they are using the cult-classic mayo on their menus in dishes that also must incorporate tomatoes. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Why Hanover produces the country's best tomatoes

