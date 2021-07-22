Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Duke’s Mayo launches 'Hot Tomato Summer' to help Richmond restaurants

items.[0].image.alt
Familiar Creatures
The Heirloom Tomato Sandwich at Union Market.
The Heirloom Tomato Sandwich at Union Market..jpg
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 10:11:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pairing its marketing clout with another regional food staple, a hometown mayonnaise brand is looking to drive traffic to Richmond-area restaurants as they continue to emerge from the pandemic slowdown and return to in-person service. Duke’s Mayo, owned by Sauer Brands, this week launched its first “Hot Tomato Summer,” a week-long event highlighting Richmond restaurants and focusing on how they are using the cult-classic mayo on their menus in dishes that also must incorporate tomatoes. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Why Hanover produces the country's best tomatoes

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.