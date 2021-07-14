DoorDash will deliver booze from 5 Virginia ABC stores

RICHMOND, Va. -- DoorDash and the Virginia ABC have partnered to deliver liquor and Virginia wine to your home or office. The same-day delivery model is being tested at five Richmond-area Virginia ABC stores. The delivery must be within five miles of the following stores:

3100-A W. Broad St., Richmond (store 101)

10 N. Thompson St., Richmond (store 169)

11108 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond (store 350)

3450-3452 Pump Road, Suites 21-22, Henrico (store 331)

148 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian (store 284)

"Orders that are placed at least two hours prior to store closing are eligible for same-day delivery at participating locations," a spokesperson for Virginia ABC wrote in an email about the program. "There is a $6.99 delivery fee for the first three miles and $1.25 per mile after three miles."

While DoorDash will deliver the booze, orders must be placed through the ABC website.

“Delivery is ideal for customers who want a convenient way to receive our products or who still prefer to shop in a socially distanced manner,” ABCs Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill wrote in an email. “Customers who are in a delivery zone are encouraged to go online and try out this new service. We will adjust and refine our processes with our delivery partner during this pilot phase and welcome customer feedback as we consider expansion to other areas of the commonwealth.”

If the program is successful, Virginia ABC plans to add more stores to its delivery list.