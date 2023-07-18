Dim sum restaurant planned for former Max’s on Broad space in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a false start nearly 10 years ago, the owner of a local restaurant group looks set to finally open a dim sum restaurant, this time in the Arts District. RVA Hospitality is planning to open And Dim Sum in the former Max’s on Broad space at 305 Brook Road, according to city documents. Max’s on Broad closed in the spring after a 10-year run. RVA Hospitality, which also owns Tarrant’s, Tarrant’s West, and Bar Solita, retained the space and began working on a new restaurant to take its place.

