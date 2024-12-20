Watch Now
Die by Fry takes French fries to new places in Richmond

Owner Ed "Fatty" Maksher inside the newly opened Die By Fry on Brookland Park Blvd.
RICHMOND, Va. — Ed Maksher likes fried potatoes, and he’s betting that you do too. “I’ve never heard anybody say I don’t like fries,” the 34-year-old restaurateur says. “They may not like onion rings or tater tots, but no one dislikes french fries.” Die By Fry is Maksher’s latest venture on Brookland Park Boulevard, and specializes in “loaded” fries. Click here to read more on Style Weekly.

