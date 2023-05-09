The show is over at Criterion Cinemas at Movieland; what's next?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amid a changing market for how art house and independent films are viewed, the owner of Movieland at Boulevard Square is looking to convert the complex’s Criterion Cinemas building into a new use. Bow Tie Cinemas is renovating the four-screen film house at 1331 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. and marketing it as a retail and restaurant space for a to-be-determined user. The main Movieland multiplex remains operational. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

