The show is over at Criterion Cinemas at Movieland; what's next?

Richmond BizSense
The seats and screens in the Criterion Cinemas building have been removed as the building prepares for a hospitality conversion.
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 08:26:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amid a changing market for how art house and independent films are viewed, the owner of Movieland at Boulevard Square is looking to convert the complex’s Criterion Cinemas building into a new use. Bow Tie Cinemas is renovating the four-screen film house at 1331 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. and marketing it as a retail and restaurant space for a to-be-determined user. The main Movieland multiplex remains operational. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

