Crazy Greek on the move to Chesterfield as son takes over restaurant from parents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Crazy Greek is heading back to Chesterfield. The longtime local Greek restaurant is preparing to open a new location at 13249 Rittenhouse Drive in the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center. Since its founding in the 1970s, The Crazy Greek has had a handful of different homes throughout the Richmond region. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

