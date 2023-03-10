Watch Now
Lobster-focused food truck rolls into Richmond

Cousins Maine Lobster recently launched in the Richmond area.<br/>
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — A growing restaurant franchise is rolling into Richmond. Cousins Maine Lobster, which franchises its lobster dish-focused food trucks around the country, recently launched in the Richmond region. Franchisees and brothers Yunus and Thameem Shahul secured the rights to cover the D.C., Maryland and Virginia markets earlier this year with plans to eventually operate six trucks across the region. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

