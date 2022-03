Jack Jacobs Charred co-owner Walied Sanie with his wife Morgan and son Amir.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Several years in the making, a restaurant concept that launched in Chesterfield County has opened the doors of its second location in the region. Charred launched this week at 9325 Chamberlayne Road, Suite 200, in The Shoppes at Rutland Place in Hanover County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.