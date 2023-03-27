Cocky Rooster restaurant takes flight at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — In the wake of successfully shoring up its workforce with a new approach to employee schedules, a local chicken-focused restaurant chain is in expansion mode – and its next stop is a Midlothian golf course. The Cocky Rooster will soon open a to-go outpost at Independence Golf Club at 600 Founders Bridge Blvd. Owned by Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips, Cocky Rooster is taking over Independence’s turn-house, a sort-of snack shack between the course’s 9th and 10th holes. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

